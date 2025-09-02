Trump To Award Another Piece Of Sh*t The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Donald J. Trump once again is showing his disdain for the highest office in the land. Trump's government has not only offered military funeral honors for Ashli Babbitt, the QAnon rioter who was killed by an officer, who was trying to protect the Capitol when Donald's supporters attempted a coup, but now he's honoring Rudy Fucking Giuliani with the nation's highest civilian honor. For what? No one knows. Trump hates this country, so he's making a mockery out of the republic, which largely rejected him over Joe Biden in 2020.

Rudy has a lot in common with Donald. The disgraced former New York City mayor was charged with felonies in two different states, including racketeering, and has been found liable for over $100 million in damages. Trump took his felonious fingers to Truth Social to break the news.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," he wrote. "Details as to time and place to follow."

"Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Donald Trump is handing out the Presidential Medal of Freedom awards like it's a giveaway for grifters. He bestowed this honor on Rush Limbaugh, who targeted immigrants, women who use birth control, the preteen daughters of politicians, the Obamas, rape survivors, environmentalists, gay people, Asians, Latinos, Black people, and feminists.

So, Rudy's award tracks -- a man who defamed two Georgia election workers over false claims they tampered with votes during the 2020 presidential election, and was ordered to pay $148 million. On Jan. 6th, Giuliani said he and Trump will either be "made fools of" or people "will go to jail." While whipping the crowd into a frenzy, he said, "Let's have trial by combat."

No bar is too low for this president. Speaking of bars, Giuliani was barred from practicing law in both New York and Washington, D.C, because he's such a fucked up piece of rancid shit who lacks a moral compass. And, of course, Giuliani also faced charges in Georgia and Arizona and was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal election interference case against Trump.

Fuck all the way off, Donald. And fuck you, too, Rudy. We need to make America Decent Again.