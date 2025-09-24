Trump Library Will Be Built In Miami -- With A Hotel Development!

This sounds absolutely peachy, and not an excuse for the Trump family to launder cash! Via NBC News:

Donald Trump’s future presidential library will be housed in downtown Miami at a location selected, in part, because of its proximity to the Freedom Tower, a landmark that played a significant role in helping Cuban refugees migrating to Florida. Trump’s team has for months been eyeing Florida, where the president is a resident, as the location for the library, which they also hope can be part of a larger development that will include an adjacent hotel. It would be the first presidential library to also be home to a hotel development.

I wonder who will make the money off building that hotel!

NBC News reported in March that Eric Trump and top Trump adviser Steve Witkoff had made trips to South Florida for site visits to Florida International University, which is in Miami-Dade County, and Florida Atlantic University, located in neighboring Palm Beach County. They met with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had been lobbying to make Florida home to the Trump library.

I believe he's reserved for himself the right to issue waivers to individual companies. So it makes sense. I'm sure if they agree to "donate to his library" or buy some Trump crypto he can be persuaded to cut them a break. — digby (@digby56.bsky.social) 2025-09-20T22:13:42.172Z

Both lost out, however, and the formal location will be housed on land currently owned by Miami-Dade College, adjacent to the Freedom Tower and located on the city’s downtown waterfront.

“The final decision was made by the Trumps,” a Trump adviser involved in the process said. “Without question, being near the Freedom Tower was important, but also being on the waterfront.”