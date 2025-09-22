Trump Says Babies Injected With Massive Vaccines 'Like A Horse'

Orange Julius unleashed a surreal rant about children being injected with “massive” vaccines similar to ones “you’d give to a horse.” Yeah, just like that, moron. Via the Daily Beast:

Trump was speaking ahead of a Monday press conference where he suggested vaccine skeptic Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has “found an answer to autism.” Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is expected to be blamed.

Trump said vaccines “can be great” unless you “put the wrong stuff in them.”

Really, old man? There's a lot more evidence for advanced parental age as a consistent risk factor...

“Children get these massive vaccines like you’d give to a horse… like you’d give to a horse," he added.

“And I’ve said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret, spread them out over five years. Get five shots, small ones. You ever see what they get they get? I mean, for a little baby to be injected with that much fluid, even beyond the actual ingredients, they have sometimes 80 different vaccines in them. It’s crazy.”

The president, who in 2020 suggested an injection of “disinfectant” could be used to fight COVID, compared the size of needles used on infants with those used for horses.

“It’s like you’re shooting up a horse,” he said of children getting vaccines. “You have a little body, a baby, and you’re pumping this big thing that’s a horrible thing, so I’ve always felt that, but we’ll be having a big discussion about autism tomorrow.”

He was speaking on Air Force One on his return to the White House from Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona on Sunday.

Trump also used his speech at Kirk’s funeral in Arizona to preview an announcement regarding autism from Kennedy Jr., and former TV medic Dr. Mehmet Oz.

He claimed it would be “one of the biggest announcements really medically I think in the history of our country.”