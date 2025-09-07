In Case Of Emergency, Break Law

Happy Sunday morning to you all! I think this cartoon is particularly inspired and worthy to share with your friends on and off line. You did all see that he declared war on Chicago yesterday?

BUT, on that very same day, there was a YUGE march in DC to protest his lawbreaking ways , which is cause for optimism. The people are not consenting to fascist governance.

The We Are All DC march to protest against Trump admin’s takeover of DC is currently heading toward the White House: Via @benjalvarez1.bsky.social — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2025-09-06T17:54:52.432Z

And finally, this effort to turn the Rose Garden into the Rose Garden club for the good old white boys to schmooze under the stars is disgusting. And who is paying for it?

That’s what’s on my mind. What’s on yours?