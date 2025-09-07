We're At The Part Where They Say POTUS' Words Were 'Taken Out Of Context'

This continues to happen with the Trump administration and its supporters. Trump says something outrageous, they deny it, and when you provide proof, it's "taken out of context." But in this case, and many others, there is a quote from the loofah-faced shit-gibbon to back it up. In a nod to his newly named 'Department of War,' Trump threatened the city of Chicago on Saturday with "WAR" on Truth Social. But Trump's border Czar Tom Homan told CNN's Jake Tapper that the president's own choice of words was "taken out of context."

"Is President Trump planning to go to war in Chicago?" Tapper asked.

"Look, I think it's worth being taken out of context," the human thumb falsely said. "I said we're going to war. We're going to war with the criminal cartels. We're going to war with illegal aliens, public safety threats that raped children, that raped citizens, that committed armed robberies, that distribute narcotics that kill Americans. We're at war with the criminal cartels."

"And Governor Pritzker protects criminal, illegal, alien public safety threats every day in that state, along with Mayor Johnson," he continued. "We proved that."

Homan went on to list alleged criminals who were arrested in Chicago, while somehow forgetting about the criminal in the White House. A president is supposed to be cautious with his words, but Donald doesn't follow the rules. Everything about Donald is fake: the gaudy gold features in the White House, his wife, and even the AI-generated meme he used to accompany his threat of launching a war on a Democratic city. So, Homan is saying that we can't trust what Trump says. OK, big guy. No problem with that.