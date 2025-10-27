Amazon Tries To Cover Up Just How Much Water Their AI Centers Use

Amazon defends its approach and has taken steps to manage how efficient its water use is, but it has faced criticism over transparency.
By Susie MadrakOctober 27, 2025

Amazon wanted to keep us in the dark over the true extent of its data centers’ water use, a leaked internal document reveals. Via The Guardian:

The biggest owner of datacenters in the world, Amazon dwarfs competitors Microsoft and Google and is planning a huge increase in capacity as part of a push into artificial intelligence. The Seattle firm operates hundreds of active facilities, with many more in development despite concerns over how much water is being used to cool their vast arrays of circuitry.

Amazon defends its approach and has taken steps to manage how efficient its water use is, but it has faced criticism over transparency. Microsoft and Google regularly publish figures for their water consumption, but Amazon has never publicly disclosed how much water its server farms consume.

When designing a campaign for water efficiency, the company’s cloud computing division chose to account for only a smaller water usage figure that does not include all the ways its datacenters use water so as to minimize the risk to its reputation, according to a leaked memo seen by SourceMaterial and the Guardian.

Amazon as a whole consumed 105bn gallons of water in total in 2021, as much as 958,000 US households, which would make for a city bigger than San Francisco, according to the memo.

And that was five years ago.

Amazon spokesperson Margaret Callahan described the memo as “obsolete” and said it “completely misrepresents Amazon’s current water usage strategy”.

Pigou wept. Must-read piece on AI infrastructure.
ig.ft.com/ai-data-cent...

David Woodruff (@dmwoodruff.bsky.social) 2025-07-31T10:25:02.991Z

All AI is going to do is act as the final
Nail in the Ecosystems coffin.

Tuneraider (@tuneraider.bsky.social) 2025-10-17T11:04:30.529Z

The question for some of us is to determine when the AI bubble will burst, which will significantly impact local government investment, tax breaks, Data Center longevity, utility usage, and costs for electricity and water, potentially leading to the collapse of local hiring staff at all levels.

Blue Dot in Red State (@bluedotin.bsky.social) 2025-10-13T04:50:15.998Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon