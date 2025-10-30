Why Is The U.S. Planning Christian Nationalist Revival Meetings?

HUD Secretary Scott Turner teamed up with Christian nationalist and Dominionist cult leader Sean Feucht earlier this year to host a Christian nationalist worship service on the National Mall. Now, Feucht says he is working with members of the Trump administration to hold a series of similar worship services around the country next year, tied to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Via Right Wing Watch:

"We've had the privilege of doing worship inside of the White House this year and praying over [President Donald Trump], over his Cabinet, and there's a lot of believers," Feucht bragged. "We do these events in D.C. every year and it's always a fight. And this year is year six of us worshiping on the National Mall, but the difference this year was that the U.S. government invited us and, as far as I know, that's never happened." "I was on a phone call today, actually, on the way down here, talking with the America 250 team," Feucht continued. "The government's closed down, but a lot of them are still kind of working behind the scenes, and we were talking about the America 250 events—this is crazy stuff—we are planning and plotting to do revival meetings sponsored by the U.S. government all across the nation. No, really. We were discussing today about a giant, massive 'Let Us Worship' [rally] happening at Mount Rushmore." He concluded, "We have people in places of power that actually wanna do works of the Kingdom right now, so it's an amazing time to be alive and I would just say keep praying because God is really on the move."

These are not "works of the Kingdom." Let me repeat: Our Founders absolutely rejected the idea of a state religion, since they saw all the upheaval it created in England and they did not want to repeat it here. Some of them were Christians, but not all of them. Some of them were Deists -- they believed in God, not necessarily in Jesus, and they thought everyone should have the right to believe what they wanted.