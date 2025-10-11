C&L's Late Night Music Club With Cat Burns 'Go'

I saw Cat Burns on the new BBC version of "Celebrity Traitors," and didn't know anything about her.

In 2020 she released her song "Go," thru TikTok. It landed #2 on the UK singles chart and her celebrity was born.

As a Black queer woman, she has also been diagnosed as autistic.

i’ve just been diagnosed with ASD ( autism spectrum disorder) and my whole life just makes sense. happy #AutismAcceptanceMonth 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9rsQ7Pc9jS — Cat Burns (@catburns) April 25, 2023

Good luck on Celebrity Traitors, I'll be rooting for you.

