C&L's Late Night Music Club With Cat Burns 'Go'

She is a big hit in the UK
By John AmatoOctober 11, 2025

I saw Cat Burns on the new BBC version of "Celebrity Traitors," and didn't know anything about her.

In 2020 she released her song "Go," thru TikTok. It landed #2 on the UK singles chart and her celebrity was born.

WIKI:

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom, Burns garnered widespread attention by sharing covers and original songs on TikTok. Her song "Go" went viral, leading to a record deal with Since 93, a subsidiary of RCA Records.[8] Originally released in 2020, "Go" later reached number two on the UK singles chart, second to Harry Styles' "As It Was".

As a Black queer woman, she has also been diagnosed as autistic.

Good luck on Celebrity Traitors, I'll be rooting for you.

Open thread.

Discussion

