This Day In History: Vice President Agnew Resigns

The corruption we saw in the Nixon administration is a pittance compared to the Trump administration
By John AmatoOctober 10, 2025

On October 10th, 1973, VP Spiro Agnew resigned in shame from office.

Less than a year before Richard M. Nixon’s resignation as president of the United States, his Vice President, Spiro Agnew, resigns in disgrace. The same day, he pleaded no contest to a charge of federal income tax evasion in exchange for the dropping of charges of political corruption. He was subsequently fined $10,000, sentenced to three years probation and disbarred by the Maryland court of appeals.

Agnew was the second Vice President in history to resign the office. The first was John Calhoun, who stepped down in 1832 after citing political differences with president Andrew Jackson and showing interest in filling a vacant Senate seat.
Under the process decreed by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, President Nixon was instructed to fill the vacant office of vice president by nominating a candidate who then had to be approved by both houses of Congress. Nixon’s appointment of Representative Gerald Ford of Michigan was approved by Congress and, on December 6, Ford was sworn in. He became the 38th president of the United States on August 9, 1974, after the escalating Watergate affair caused Nixon to resign.

The highlight of his time in office was when he bashed the press calling them the,"nattering nabobs of negativism."

JD Vance's eyeliner is enough to have him impeached in my book.

