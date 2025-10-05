Drunk Hilton Head Police Officer Pulls Gun On Teens For Walking

A 19-year veteran of law enforcement decided to pull on a gun on a group of kids just walking around his neighborhood.
By Red PainterOctober 5, 2025

A cop is out of a job after he showed extreme disregard for public safety in a truly disturbing video that has been circulating on social media for the last few days. Former (thankfully) Master Sergeant William Squires, a 19-year-veteran of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, decided to pull a gun on a group of teens for WALKING down in a neighborhood in the middle of the day. In the shocking video, he even threatened to shoot them! FOR NO CRIME!

The incident happened in the Squiresgate neighborhood and the now unemployed Master Sergeant has the last name Squires. The scary confrontation occurred on Hilton Head Island in the Squires Gate area on September 28th.

The Master Sergeant has been fired and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating to determine if the incident warrants criminal charges.

Hopefully he DOES face charges. Those kids were surely traumatized and hearing that boy crying out for his mom broke my heart.

Discussion

