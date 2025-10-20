'I Don't Like You Either!' Trump Spars With Ambassador At Meeting With Australian PM

President Donald Trump insulted Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd to his face during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
By David EdwardsOctober 20, 2025

President Donald Trump insulted Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd to his face during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During a Monday appearance with Albanese at the White House, a reporter asked Trump if he was concerned with "things the ambassador said about you in the past."

"I don't know anything about him," Trump said of Rudd, who was sitting across the table from him. "I mean, if you said bad, then maybe he'll like to apologize. I really don't know."

"Did an ambassador say something bad of me?" the U.S. president asked Albanese. "Don't tell me. Where is he? Is he still working for you?"

"Yeah, yeah," Rudd volunteered.

"You said bad?" Trump asked.

"Before I took this position, Mr. President," the ambassador replied.

"I don't like you either," Trump fumed. "I don't, and I probably never will."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon