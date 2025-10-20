'I Don't Like You Either!' Trump Spars With Ambassador At Meeting With Australian PM

President Donald Trump insulted Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd to his face during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During a Monday appearance with Albanese at the White House, a reporter asked Trump if he was concerned with "things the ambassador said about you in the past."

"I don't know anything about him," Trump said of Rudd, who was sitting across the table from him. "I mean, if you said bad, then maybe he'll like to apologize. I really don't know."

"Did an ambassador say something bad of me?" the U.S. president asked Albanese. "Don't tell me. Where is he? Is he still working for you?"

"Yeah, yeah," Rudd volunteered.

"You said bad?" Trump asked.

"Before I took this position, Mr. President," the ambassador replied.

"I don't like you either," Trump fumed. "I don't, and I probably never will."