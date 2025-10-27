Illinois Secretary Of State Warns ICE Agents Not To Swap Plates

I've seen videos of ICE agents swapping plates and I was wondering when someone would call this out! Via Fox32chicago.com:

CHICAGO - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning federal immigration agents that swapping or altering license plates during the Trump administration's enforcement operations is against the law and "will not be tolerated."

Giannoulias issued the warning after reports surfaced that ICE agents have been changing or flipping state-issued license plates while carrying out what he described as "military-style deportation efforts" in the Chicago area.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a federal agent telling someone, "You can record all you want. We change the plates out every day."

In response, Giannoulias said, "Swapping out license plates or tampering with them to avoid or conceal detection is illegal, unsafe and will not be tolerated in Illinois. No one, including federal agents, is above the law, and we intend to hold them accountable, especially while driving on our roadways. This is a matter of public safety and protecting the wellbeing of our communities."