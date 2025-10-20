Karoline Leavitt Defends 'Your Mom' Response To Reporter's Serious Question

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended answering a reporter's serious question about why President Donald Trump chose Budapest to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin by saying, "Your mom did."
By David EdwardsOctober 20, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended answering a reporter's serious question about why President Donald Trump chose Budapest to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin by saying, "Your mom did."

In a Monday post to X, Leavitt confirmed that she had the interaction with HuffPo's S.V. Date after he pointed out that Budapest was a controversial choice because it was the country where Russia promised in 1994 not to attack Ukraine.

"Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved," Date wrote in a text message. "Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest?"

"Your mom did," Leavitt responded.

"Is this funny to you?" Date wondered.

"It's funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journalist," Leavitt wrote back. "You are a far left hack that nobody takes seriously."

"Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased and bulls—t questions," she added.

Leavitt added context to the text exchange: "S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points.

"Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession," she said.

