Noem Calls Chicago 'War Zone', Then Whines About Restroom Access

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem complained that her agents were not being permitted to use restrooms or get restaurant access (?) in Chicago because of opposition from residents.
By David EdwardsOctober 6, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem complained that her agents were not being permitted to use restrooms in Chicago because of opposition from residents.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Noem slammed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"There should be consequences for that and for leaders that stand up and knowingly lie about the situation on the ground," she insisted. "This is a war zone. His city is a war zone, and he's lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people's lives."

"And in fact, they don't even let our ICE officers and our Border Patrol officers use restrooms," she revealed. "Those men and women were telling us that they have to figure out even where they can go sit down for five minutes to have lunch or to use a restroom throughout their shift and their break. So they've made it a very difficult situation."

