Letitia James Indicted On Trump Lackeys' Bullshit Fraud Charges

Even the New York Times seems to have figured out that, oh, I dunno, maybe there's a pattern to these indictments. Via the Times:

From the moment Donald J. Trump began his campaign to return to the White House, he has expressed a clear desire to seek vengeance against his perceived enemies. In the last few weeks, the pressure campaign has intensified with two of his foes — James Comey and Letitia James — now indicted. Back in power, Mr. Trump has weaponized the Justice Department to his own ends, critics say, in a more direct manner than any president since the Nixon era. The department, now led by Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyers, has fired dozens of career prosecutors, many of whom had worked on cases involving Mr. Trump. And the president and his allies have targeted or pushed out several U.S. attorneys as he seeks quick movement on cases involving a number of his political adversaries.

Now, let's compare this to a Bezos Post op-ed yesterday:

Anyone surprised by the news that former special counsel Jack Smith collected the private phone records of eight Republican senators as part of his investigation into President Donald Trump was not paying attention to the prosecutor’s hardball methods. Many Democrats still cannot see how their legal aggression against Trump during his four years out of power set the stage for the dangerous revenge tour on which he is now embarked.

Their contention that Jack Smith's investigation into the Republican senators believed to be part of Trump's insurrection is somehow equivalent to Trump's, uh, trumped-up indictments. (Which is why I cancelled my subscription yesterday.)

Pay attention. When you make the Times look good, you're doing something wrong.