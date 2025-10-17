MAGA Cult Worried If Trump Will Go To Heaven

On Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice platform, the morning show called American Sunrise took a lot of time to discuss whether Donald Trump will make it to heaven.

I kid you not.

Christian nationalism is always on display at RAV.

Host Emily Finn opened the segment, "In Focus today, is President Trump going to heaven? He's been talking about this a lot lately, but lately he doesn't seem to think so. Here's what he told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy."

DOOCY: You had talked a couple of weeks ago, you were doing an interview, and you talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help? TRUMP: I mean, you know, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything gonna get me in heaven. Okay, I really don't. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly an Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven.

Finn brought on Televangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, the guy who once predicted that the US would not be affected by COVID because "Trump supports Israel," to discuss Trump's diseased soul.

In their alternate reality, the two describe Trump as a good guy, full of pride, and very humble.

You can't be arrogantly prideful and humble at the same time.

Shuttlesworth then spent the rest of the time bashing Catholics and Protestants and proselytizing via the Bible.

If there is a hell, Trump will surely reside there with South Park's Satan.