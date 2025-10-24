Newsom Triggers Hannity With Mention Of 'Pearly Gates'

California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to mock and berate Trump -- causing MAGA cultists like Sean Hannity to go full snowflake.

On Thursday evening, Sean Hannity turned in a crybaby performance and spent considerable time trying to paint the Democratic Party as the party of hate, singling out Democratic lawmakers (including Gov. Newsom) pushing back against Trump's illegal actions.

All credible political observers noted that the Republican-led Congress has abdicated its duty as a third branch of government and refused to exercise its Constitutional duty of oversight.

Gavin Newsom mocked them with a tweet about their collaboration and then brought in the idea of heaven, which so many phony right-wing Christian lawmakers espouse.

Hannity tried to claim Gov. Newsom was bashing Trump supporters, but that is a lie. He aimed at Congress, and Hannity cried.

HANNITY: And out West, in California, Newsom still making his weird, cringeworthy social media posts. In a gross new post, Newsom publishing this image of knee pads of Trump supporters, also bashing those who collaborate with the Trump administration, suggesting they won't get into heaven. NEWSOM: OK, take a look. Donald Trump's a broken man. He's trying to break this country. Everybody knows that. To see people in positions of power and influence do absolutely nothing when they must know better, and I believe they do, do nothing, boy, they're going to have a lot to reconcile at the pearly gates.

HANNITY: Well, luckily, it won't be Gavin Newsom that makes that decision. Thank goodness for Jesus.

Cheap grace, Sean. Google it. . You break God's commandment "Thou shalt not bear false witness" every single day at work. For money.

Meanwhile, Newsom continues to effectively push back against the criminality of Trump and his collaborators by telling the truth.

Hannity forgot to mention this tweet, which is much more provocative.