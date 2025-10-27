Melissa Expected To Make Landfall As A Category 5 Storm

This has never happened in Jamaica or Haiti before.
By Susie MadrakOctober 27, 2025

People in Jamaica are braced for the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which is forecast to unleash destructive winds and bring catastrophic flooding to the Caribbean nation today. Via the BBC:

Melissa was upgraded to a category five hurricane - the maximum strength - early on Monday, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The authorities fear that Melissa, which has already been blamed for the deaths of four people on the island of Hispaniola, could become the strongest hurricane ever to hit Jamaica.

The Jamaican government has ordered evacuations for parts of the capital, Kingston, and the entire island has been classed as "threatened".

An update from the NHC at 09:00GMT said that Melissa was about 130 miles (209km) south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.

A graphic shows the predicted path of Hurricane Melissa, forecast to make landfall in Jamaica at 20:00EDT on Tuesday, to then go over Cuba, and the Bahamas at 20:00EDT on Wednesday.

It has maximum sustained wind speeds of 160mph (260km/h) and could strengthen further in the next 12 to 24 hours, forecasters warned.

If it continues on the forecasted track, its core is expected "to move near or over Jamaica tonight and Tuesday, across south-eastern Cuba Tuesday night, and across the south-eastern Bahamas on Wednesday".

The storm is particularly slow moving, which makes it very dangerous in terms of expected rainfall amounts.

Hurricane Melissa strengthens to Category 5 as it nears Jamaica.

The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 2025-10-27T09:50:30.656Z

Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Cat. 5; max wind speed 160 mph (260 km/h); moving toward west at 3 mph (5 km/h); HII=35.0, HSI=11.4, HWISI=46.4, Hurricane Warnings for Jamaica and eastern Cuba; Tropical Storm Warning for Haiti; Hurricane Watch for Central and Southeastern Bahamas, Turks and Caicos.

Jay Hobgood (@jayhobgood.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T12:28:21.314Z

Stunning satellite imagery of Hurricane Melissa tonight.

Dakota Smith (@weatherdak.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T06:32:05.757Z

Projected maximum rainfall in Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa? 40 inches+

That's the average amount of rain DC sees in an entire YEAR.

Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T00:07:22.345Z

The people on this airplane have a sense of duty and self-sacrifice that Donald Trump will never understand. They are NOAA employees flying their plane through the middle of the category 4 Hurricane Melissa south of Jamaica. And they aren't getting paid.

I wish them safe flying and a safe return

James Halls (@topsey.bsky.social) 2025-10-26T23:40:19.758Z

Hurricane Melissa, barrelling towards Jamaica right now with wind speeds of up to 160 MILES per hour, after rapid intensification overnight on Sunday - a textbook example of our collapsing climate impacting those most who have done the least to cause it.
www.climatecentral.org/tropical-cyc...

Fossil Free Culture NL (@fossilfreeculture.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T12:27:14.985Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon