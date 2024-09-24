Helene Expected To Make Landfall In Florida As Major Hurricane

You know the drill. Get ready, and if you're in the path, make plans to get out!
By Susie MadrakSeptember 24, 2024

Hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge watches are issued for portions of Florida's Gulf Coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine takes aim at Florida, and it's expected to be a major storm. Via the Tallahassee Democrat:

The storm that is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday could become a Category 3 hurricane with 115-mph winds by the time it makes landfall Thursday.

"The potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west gulf coast is increasing," the Hurricane Center said.

"Due to the forecast large size of this system, storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will extend well away from the center, particularly on the east side. In addition, the fast forward speed while it crosses the coast will likely result in farther inland penetration of strong winds over parts of the southeastern United States after landfall," the Hurricane Center advisory warned.

