OMINOUS: Foreclosure Filings Spike 17% In Housing Market

In bad news for the housing market, there has been a dramatic rise in foreclosure filings across the US in the last year. Sound familiar? Via the Daily Mail:

In July through September there were a total of 101,513 US properties with foreclosure filings, according to the latest report from real estate data company ATTOM.

This is a huge 17 percent rise from the same period in 2024.

In September alone, there were 35,602 homes with foreclosure filings across the US — up 20 percent from a year ago.

Foreclosure is when a bank or lender takes back a home because the owner has fallen behind on their required mortgage payments.

Florida has been hit especially hard this year, with residents grappling with soaring insurance costs and homeowners association fees.

'In 2025, we've seen a consistent pattern of foreclosure activity trending higher, with both starts and completions posting year-over-year increases for consecutive quarters,' said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM.

'While these figures remain within a historically reasonable range, the persistence of this trend could be an early indicator of emerging borrower strain in some areas.'