Senate GOPers Put On Big Boy Pants, Say No To Demented Donny

It's unlikely to pass the House, but you never know. If they do it once, they may do it again. Via the New York Times:

The Senate on Tuesday voted to terminate the 50 percent tariffs that President Trump has imposed on Brazil, with a handful of Republicans crossing party lines to help push through a measure rejecting the emergency declaration used to justify them.

While the resolution faces long odds in the House, where Republicans have taken extraordinary steps to make it more difficult to bring up such measures, the vote signaled bipartisan frustration with the president’s tariffs on most goods from Brazil, a country with which the United States has a multibillion-dollar trade surplus.

The resolution is one of three that Democrats have planned to bring up for a vote this week to challenge Mr. Trump’s moves to circumvent Congress and wage a trade war that many lawmakers are concerned will harm their constituents. Votes are expected in the next few days on tariffs the president imposed on Canada and a global tariff rate on more than 100 trading partners.

The vote on Tuesday was 52 to 48 to end the levies on Brazil, with five Republicans joining Democrats to pass the resolution.