They Can't Make A Shutdown Deal Because Neither Side Trusts Trump

As the shutdown enters its third week with no resolution in sight, it has become increasingly clear to both parties that making a spending deal to reopen the government is the likelihood that El Cheeto will simply turn around and ignore it, as he has repeatedly ignored Congress’s will on spending this year. Via the New York Times:

With Mr. Trump and Russell T. Vought, his director of the Office of Management and Budget, promising to pursue more rescissions — deep cuts proposed by the White House in spending already blessed by Congress — Democrats are effectively being asked to sign onto a deal that they know can be unilaterally undone by a defiant president and a compliant Republican majority.

“Does it make it harder to come to terms on hard things like a government shutdown?” Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, asked about the prospect of rescissions. “Absolutely.”

That fundamental lack of trust looms large as members of both parties settle in for what is looking like a long shutdown fight.

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked for the 10th time the House-passed G.O.P. stopgap spending bill needed to reopen the government, showing no signs of relenting on their demand that Republicans negotiate an extension of Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

Fueling the standoff is Democrats’ anger at the White House’s repeated efforts to unilaterally cancel congressionally appropriated spending that Mr. Trump says is at odds with his political agenda, while repurposing other funds to insulate agencies he supports. After pushing through a rescissions bill over the summer to cancel some $9 billion that Congress had approved, Mr. Trump last month informed lawmakers he planned to claw back another roughly $5 billion in foreign aid at the end of the fiscal year, using a maneuver known as a pocket rescission that left no time for them to object.