'Three-state Solution': Steve Bannon Demands 'Christian State' In Middle East

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon insisted that there would have to be a "Christian state" in the Middle East as a part of a peace deal negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the Monday War Room program, MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec told Bannon that the deal should include protection for Christians.

"But in this peace deal, whether we get the transitional, technocratic government, whatever we see coming forward, I want to make sure that there are protections for the Christians who are on the ground here, that there are protections for the holy site, rebuilding of the holy sites, rebuilding of the churches," he explained.

Bannon argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had lost his bid to prevent a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

"The only solution here, if you're going to have a two-state solution, you have to have a three-state solution," he insisted. "You have to have a Christian state. We can no longer just say, take it through the Muslims and the Jews. It just can't work."

"If you want to really protect the Holy Land, the Christians are going to have to get their own stake in this," he continued. "That is as obvious as sure as the turning of the earth. And I think this is going to be a huge condition of the Christians in the United States, evangelical and Catholics, to say, well, hang on for a second."

"Now that because of facts on the ground and how Netanyahu overplayed his hand with the Greater Israel Project, and President Trump finally said, no, we're America first. We're not Israel first."