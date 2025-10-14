Trump Influencers Want Another Crusade In The Middle East

David Edwards wrote an article about Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec, both unabashed Christian nationalists, pitching an actual three state solution in Israel, one of them being a Christian state military.

Outside of the overall lunacy of their discussion, Jack Posobiec, the Pizzagate scoundrel, agreed with Bannon and then called for another Crusade in the Middle East, because once upon a time it worked out well.

POSOBIEC: Look, Steve, I'm right there with you. I mean, obviously, it would come down to — you'd need some kind of Christian military force. Look, this has been tried, right? We did this in The Crusades. We did the Kingdom of Jerusalem, you had the European Christians come down and they held the Kingdom of Jerusalem for about 300 years, by the way.

And, it was, you know, it was there and it ruled, you know, prior to the Caliphate coming in or after the Caliphate, you know, came in. But, you know, it's something I'd love to see.

These scumbags are drunk on Christian nationalism while taking hits off of a feckless right wing Congress that indulges Dementia Donald's every fantasy.

The first thought these phony Christians are when they win an election is to beg to start a war in the name of their religion. The Crusades were some of the bloodiest times in the history of mankind.

Murder over beliefs. These two fuckwads would love to send your kids into a religious Crusade, but if their beliefs became reality and their families were be conscripted into war, they'd be the first running to Canada.

The Founders left England over religious prosecution and started the good old US of A.

It's madness.

Their insane ideas would cause an actual WWIII.

