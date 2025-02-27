Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Decribes New MSNBC Host As 'Boy' Reid

Brian Glenn, Real America's Voice new White House correspondent and Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend, described the new MSNBC host Eugene Daniels as 'Boy' Reid during a broadcast on Steve Bannon's seditious podcast.

Bannon opened up the segment praising the overtaking of the White House press corps by right wing MAGA propaganda sites like Breitbart, Daily Signal, The Blaze, Daily Caller, Real America's Voice, and Newsmax as a glorious thing.

Then they launched their attack on the new MSNBC host Eugene Daniels.

GLENN: That is the head of the WHCA on MSNBC now, he's a new host on that MSNBC, he left Politico, you should play that, and that sets the tone of the why I think Karoline Leavitt made that excellent idea and the decision to remove their authority in that briefing room.

It's comical what this gentleman, this he-him is saying, I'll let you guys look at it in the break.

(video clip)

DANIELS: He has a hard time running against Vice President Harris because she's a black woman. You remember actually when he would tussle with the women that would ask him questions, our colleagues on the White House beat the reporters. You know, he held his kind of most angry self for black women, right? If they asked him a question, he would have the worst things to say about them. And so you're seeing that, right? I can think of three off the top of my head. And when he talked about Joe Biden got worse, Harris was born like that, right? That's different. That's a dog whistle to folks to say, you know, the white guy just got older and it got worse, but the black lady was born dumb. That is the kind of thing that Donald Trump is saying and selling the folk.

BANNON: Man, that hate coming right out there, Brian Glenn. They can't control it. The hate coming out. That's your White House. He's a new host on MSNBC.

GLENN: Well, I can say maybe he's Boy Reid now. I don't know. Maybe they've replaced him a little bit. So Joy Reid we will do Boy Reid on that.