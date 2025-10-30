Trump Describes COVID Pandemic As A 'Little Deduction' From His First Term

Speaking in Japan, Trump bragged about his first term economy, calling in the best in our history, and described the tragic COVID19 pandemic, which torched the entire world as just a "little deduction" from his incredible economic prowess.

This is crazy, folks.

Estimates point to around 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 Americans dying from COVID. Thousands of businesses destroyed, lives ruined, and stock markets collapsed as Trump fiddled like Nero. Long COVID continues to be a drain on our health system, but Trump's unconscionable solutions were to tell Americans to drink bleach, use UV lights, take Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, all snake oil cures.

To this narcissistic addled-brain moron, COVID was a "little deduction" from his first term in office.

Trump continues to ramble incoherently trying to make a point.

TRUMP: The friendship between the United States and Japan is strong, as strong as it can be. And it's thriving, it's prosperous, and it will soon be, I think, greater than ever before. And we had four great years. You know, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country, but we're blowing it away this time, to be honest with you. We're blowing it. That was — we had four great years.



As you know, we had the one-year deduction. I call it the one-year little deduction, like you can deduct every single thing. Nobody ever thought that was possible. That beats 38 years, right? But now we did it for a period of 10 years instead of a period of one year.

Trump lived off President Obama's surging economy and claimed it as his own. I'm only surprised the doddering old fool didn't blame President Biden for the COVID pandemic.

Can you imagine being a person who suffered during COVID and listened to Trump downplay it as a minor blip against his first term in office?