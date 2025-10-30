Trump Describes COVID Pandemic As A 'Little Deduction' From His First Term

Almost a million and a half Americans died, thousands of businesses destroyed, lives ruined, stock markets collapsed, and that's just for starters.
By John AmatoOctober 30, 2025

Speaking in Japan, Trump bragged about his first term economy, calling in the best in our history, and described the tragic COVID19 pandemic, which torched the entire world as just a "little deduction" from his incredible economic prowess.

This is crazy, folks.

Estimates point to around 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 Americans dying from COVID. Thousands of businesses destroyed, lives ruined, and stock markets collapsed as Trump fiddled like Nero. Long COVID continues to be a drain on our health system, but Trump's unconscionable solutions were to tell Americans to drink bleach, use UV lights, take Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, all snake oil cures.

To this narcissistic addled-brain moron, COVID was a "little deduction" from his first term in office.

Trump continues to ramble incoherently trying to make a point.

TRUMP: The friendship between the United States and Japan is strong, as strong as it can be.

And it's thriving, it's prosperous, and it will soon be, I think, greater than ever before.

And we had four great years.

You know, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country, but we're blowing it away this time, to be honest with you.

We're blowing it.

That was — we had four great years.

As you know, we had the one-year deduction. I call it the one-year little deduction, like you can deduct every single thing.

Nobody ever thought that was possible.

That beats 38 years, right?

But now we did it for a period of 10 years instead of a period of one year.

Trump lived off President Obama's surging economy and claimed it as his own. I'm only surprised the doddering old fool didn't blame President Biden for the COVID pandemic.

Can you imagine being a person who suffered during COVID and listened to Trump downplay it as a minor blip against his first term in office?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon