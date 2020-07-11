Politics
Trump Campaign Headquarters Gets Its First Disinfection Cleaning

Staffers were routinely encouraged not to wear masks, then the positive tests started coming in. “You get made fun of, if you wear a mask,” said one staffer.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Trump campaign

The picture above is from February, but I imagine if Trump took the same photo today it'd look similar. They just don't believe in wearing masks, and especially not when Dear Leader is around.

Source: Politico

The campaign’s headquarters — located on the 14th floor of an Arlington, Va., office building that shares space with multiple businesses — is normally packed with dozens of staffers, often sitting in close proximity to conduct phone calls and other urgent campaign business, said three people with knowledge of its operations.

But the office was shut down for its first deep cleaning in weeks after a senior campaign official tested positive for the virus. The decision to conduct the cleaning came after two months of flouting the Trump administration’s own public health guidance: There are no face coverings or temporary barriers between desks at headquarters, and leaders have limited efforts to implement social distancing.

And what happened before Kimberly Guilfoyle got her positive test?

Facing no threat of enforcement, the Trump campaign has continued to make its own rules on coronavirus protections, said the individuals, who requested anonymity to speak freely. For instance, staff have been told to wear masks outside the office, in case they’re spotted by reporters, but they’ve been instructed that it’s acceptable to remove them in the office, the individuals said, adding that staff also publicly joke about the risk of coronavirus and play down the pandemic’s threat.

“You get made fun of, if you wear a mask,” said one person. “There’s social pressure not to do it.”

