Mr. Peace Prize Threatens To 'Kill Hamas'

Fresh off his photo-op, Trump is now escalating the situation by threatening to use US forces to go in and kill Hamas if they don't adhere to "his" peace deal.

Reports are coming in that Hamas has used the truce to take control over the Gaza Strip, including targeting Palestinians they believe collaborated with Israel.

In response, Trump took to social media to vent.

Let's face it, Trump is more upset that his peace deal is already collapsing than he is that Palestinians might be getting killed.

CNN reports that Taco Trump walked back his remarks, “It’s not going to be us, we won’t have to,” he said in the Oval Office Thursday. “There are people very close, very nearby that will go and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices.”

Since Trump is illegally blowing up boats coming out of Venezuela and murdering all those aboard, this wasn't a veiled threat.

So much for the peacenik prez.