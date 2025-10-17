Mr. Peace Prize Threatens To 'Kill Hamas'

Trump had to backtrack from his belligerent Truth Social posts, but the sentiment is the same.
By John AmatoOctober 17, 2025

Fresh off his photo-op, Trump is now escalating the situation by threatening to use US forces to go in and kill Hamas if they don't adhere to "his" peace deal.

Reports are coming in that Hamas has used the truce to take control over the Gaza Strip, including targeting Palestinians they believe collaborated with Israel.

In response, Trump took to social media to vent.

image

Let's face it, Trump is more upset that his peace deal is already collapsing than he is that Palestinians might be getting killed.

CNN reports that Taco Trump walked back his remarks, “It’s not going to be us, we won’t have to,” he said in the Oval Office Thursday. “There are people very close, very nearby that will go and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices.”

Since Trump is illegally blowing up boats coming out of Venezuela and murdering all those aboard, this wasn't a veiled threat.

So much for the peacenik prez.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon