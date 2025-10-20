Trump To U.S. Farmers: Argentina First!

Trump attacked a reporter and claimed Argentinians are dying, to defend his attempts to send the country $40 billion of aid while U.S. farmers are struggling because of his tariffs.

Trump has been trying to influence elections of other countries by extortion. It's his favorite tool.

But his plans backfired when he said his monetary support of Argentina was contingent on President Javier Milei, a Trump ally, being reelected. This caused a major sell off of their currency, which collapsed last week.



Q: The question is, what do you have to say to U.S. farmers who feel that the deal is benefiting Argentina more than it is them as they are in conflict? TRUMP: Look, Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady. You don't know anything about it. They're fighting for their life. Nothing is benefiting Argentina. They're fighting for their life. You understand what that means? They have no money. They have no anything. They're fighting so hard to survive. If I can help them survive in a free world, I happen to like the president of Argentina. I think he's trying to do the best he can, but don't make it sound like they're doing great.



They are dying.

Ukrainians are actually dying, not Argentinians.

This president is really, really bad at foreign and domestic policy.