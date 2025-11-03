ICE Bars Catholic Bishop From Holding All Saints Day Mass For Detainees

The group of Catholic clergy and laity was turned down for the second time.
By Susie MadrakNovember 3, 2025

A delegation of priests, nuns, and laity, including a Chicago auxiliary bishop, were barred for the second time in three weeks from bringing Communion to detainees at an immigration detention center outside Chicago. By the way, this took place on the Catholic feast of All Saints, Nov. 1. Imagine the sheer audacity of those self-important thugs. Via OSVNews:

Under a blue sky dotted with puffy white clouds, they walked, with sacred vessels containing the Eucharist in hand, along a path formed by human chains on either side. They walked as a small representative group from a Mass attended by hundreds of people and celebrated in the parking lot of a building next door to the Broadview Processing Center, a brown brick building with boarded up windows. On the street, they met an Illinois State Police trooper who called Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel inside the facility.

Moments later, the trooper gave them the news from ICE. Their answer was, “No.”

“With no additional reasons given over the phone,” according to Michael Okińczyc-Cruz, who spoke with the trooper after ICE personnel hung up. He is the executive director of the Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership, a Catholic and Christian-rooted social justice group, which organized the Mass for All Saints Day.

Maybe I'm just cynical, but I wonder if a group of Christian White Nationalist evangelicals would have been treated like that. No, wait, they wouldn't be visiting people in prison - that's something Jesus would have done, and they don't really believe in that sort of "Christian" thing.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon