C&L's Late Nite Music Club: David Sanborn Tribute Concert

A legendary band performs a tribute to the legendary Alto saxophonist!
By John AmatoNovember 29, 2025

Fronting an awesome tribute band in July to salute the late, great David Sanborn, Marcus Miller led the charge.

I agree with Miller when he said Sanborn was the most influential alto sax player after Charlie Parker. Marcus made sure to say not the best, in a fun moment, but David's influence cannot be denied.

I remember when I was in grade school hearing Sanborn wail on David Bowie's "Young Americans" hit song. I said to myself, "who is that guy?"

He certainly was an inspiration to my playing.

Open thread.

