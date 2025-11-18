Come, Let Us Adore Him: ICE Plans National Church Raids At Christmas

By Susie MadrakNovember 18, 2025

These horrible, horrible people. I hope neighbors everywhere turn out in force to prevent ICE from making arrests. Or, even better, call your congressperson and scream. Via This Week In Worchester:

WORCESTER – Agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) intend to implement a comprehensive plan to target Spanish-speaking churches across the country during the upcoming holiday season between Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, and Christmas, Dec. 25.

Three U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) attorneys, including one assigned to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the district of Massachusetts, one to the district of Rhode Island office, and the third posted at an office in New York told This Week in Worcester they received briefings on the plan.

The attorney in the Massachusetts office said that they attend a Baptist church in Massachusetts and is a registered Republican. He said that he does not see how this plan is in line with either American values or Biblical doctrine.

The attorney in the Rhode Island office confirmed both the briefing and internal discussions about the legal issues surrounding arrests at churches over the past three months.

Oh, but maybe this part makes you feel better:

Multiple prominent Protestant leaders say that two pastors close to Trump [Paula White-Cain and Mark Burns] have given their approval of the plan.

So many evangelicals have whored themselves out to this monstrous administration.

