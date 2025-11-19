On This Day: Milli Vanilli Exposed

Wait, Milli Vanilli were frauds?

Bloody, hell.

Guinness:

In 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli ­ aka Fabrice Morvan (France) and Rob Pilatus (USA) ­ won Best New Artist for their album Girl You Know It's True. However, when it was revealed that the only roles the two men had played in the creation of the album were appearing on its cover and lip-synching along to professional singers in the video they were exposed during a 'live' performance on MTV when a song they were miming to began skipping ­ they were stripped of their Grammy.