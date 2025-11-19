On This Day: Milli Vanilli Exposed

Hey, I got more important things on my mind.
By John AmatoNovember 19, 2025

Wait, Milli Vanilli were frauds?

Bloody, hell.

Guinness:

In 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli ­ aka Fabrice Morvan (France) and Rob Pilatus (USA) ­ won Best New Artist for their album Girl You Know It's True. However, when it was revealed that the only roles the two men had played in the creation of the album were appearing on its cover and lip-synching along to professional singers in the video they were exposed during a 'live' performance on MTV when a song they were miming to began skipping ­ they were stripped of their Grammy.

This was one of the events that you could care less about, but still remember it if their name comes up.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon