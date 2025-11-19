Another Inflatable Frog Costume Mocks Fox News Hysteria

Yet another Fox News "reporter" beclowns herself on live TV.

Source: Irish Star



A Fox News reporter has been mocked on social media after saying that a protest had turned "dangerous," only for a person in a frog costume to pop up on the screen seconds later.

The TV network's national correspondent, Madison Scarpino, reported on this week's rallies in Charlotte, North Carolina, and told Fox News host Sean Hannity that things had taken a turn for the worse. "Sean, as the night goes on, this protest is growing, things are getting more chaotic, more intense, but I've gotta say it's turning into an arguably dangerous situation," the journalist said.

She then said people had been going around "hanging out of their cars" with some protesters burning rubber, which had created some smoke in the area. She also pointed out that there were children at the protest.

But as she showed demonstrators in the road and explained how "dangerous" the protest was, a person dressed in a frog costume popped up behind her and waved at the TV camera during her live report. On social media, some people said there were also people dressed up as dinosaurs at the demonstration which was organized after federal agents explained their immigration crackdown to the area around the state capital of Raleigh on Tuesday.