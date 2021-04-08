Media Bites
Latest Fox Hysteria: Border Kid MS13 Sleeper Agents

Does MS-13 have body-swap technology? Fox and Friends "investigates"!!!
One of my favorite television shows in the last 20 years is FX's The Americans, where Russian KGB sleeper agents come over to the US while very young, take new identities, have two kids and live as Americans, all the while stealing highly classified secrets from our government.

Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings are dubbed 'illegals' by the FBI counterintelligence Bureau and are the white whale they've been hunting.

It seems that Fox and Friends believes that MS 13 has created a new set of sleeper agent children that are crossing the border, enrolling in American schools and bringing MS13 gang culture into working-class communities.

Kilmeade said, "They know that these MS13 kids, they pretend to be kids. They will enroll in schools that are already over-taxed and overcrowded. They'll go and create havoc, and put that gang culture into these working-class communities. And it all starts at the border."

I don't know how raising taxes in NY influences sleeper agent MS-13 kids at the southern border, but that's the conservative "argument."

How do they pretend to be kids anyway? Does MS13 have body-swap technology?

With the change in administrations, ahem, Fox News and the Republican Party suddenly made believe they cared what happened to migrant kids crossing the border, but now they are also smearing them as plague-carrying spies, not only infecting us with COVID and other diseases, but teaching our own kids "gang culture."

Not only is this highly racist, but it's utterly disgusting.

And how come they didn't connect Hunter Biden's laptop to this scandal? They are losing their touch over at Fox!

