Fox News 'Disappears' Their 'Border Crisis' Hysteria

The Biden Administration, faced with a high number of unaccompanied minors at the border...

...came up with a plan...

...implemented the plan...

and reduced the number of children in border control custody for more than 72 hours to ZERO.

Got to thank the men & women coordinating safe placement of unaccompanied minors arriving at our border. March 28 saw 4,078 children in CBP holding >72 hrs. Now? ZERO. Challenges remain, but this team is handling its business! @CBP @DHSgov @ICEgov @HHSGov @DeptofDefense @fema pic.twitter.com/sMOLf01wqN — Susan Rice (@AmbRice46) May 6, 2021

Unaccompanied minors are no longer being warehoused by border patrol because of the COMPETENCE of this administration.

So Fox News moves on to the WOKE crisis and panic over three-year-olds being taught graduate-school level historiography in the form of critical race theory.

Chris Hayes on Wednesday acknowledged that earlier this year there was a flood of immigrants crossing the border and overwhelming the system -- some of it was seasonal and some a backlog due to Covid and Trump.

And now that Biden has competently dealt with that crisis? Crickets.

Never forget that Republican Senators spent taxpayer money to ride a showboat, I mean, gunboat, to provide footage for Fox News. Your tax dollars at work.