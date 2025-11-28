Garry Kasparov's Stinging Rebuke Of NATO, Trump's Peace Plan

A visibly angry Garry Kasparov tore into what he sees as the failure of NATO and Western countries to defend Europe from Russian aggression. And the so-called Trump "peace plan" is just more gross capitulation that is more like just another real estate deal meant to enrich Trump's family and sell Ukraine.

Source: Censor.net

Russian opposition leader Garry Kasparov stressed that Ukraine is the only force holding back the Russian army and preventing it from advancing further into Europe.

He made this statement at the Halifax International Security Forum.

"It is not about how many weapons you have. It is are you willing to fight and die. 'You have a Canadian brigade in Latvia'. What's the order for this brigade? Will they shoot if Russians cross the border? We know the answer: it will take ages to negotiate," he said.

Kasparov does not understand how anyone can seriously discuss a "peace plan" made by Donald Trump's business partner.

"It's a real estate deal to enrich the Trump's family and sell Ukraine," the politician believes.

Kasparov stressed that NATO today is a fiction, it does not exist.

"The reason you are still sitting here and celebrating it, Ukraine is dying every minute. If not for Ukraine, Russian tanks would already be in Poland. ... And we are still discussing should we include them into NATO or not?" he said.