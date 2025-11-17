'Get Them Out Of Office!' Trump Rages After IN GOP Rejects Redistricting Push

Whiny titty baby Donald Trump lashed out after Indiana Senate Republicans announced Friday that they were rejecting the president's push for congressional redistricting. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said after a months-long pressure campaign from the Trump administration that the Senate won’t take up the issue, as was expected in an unusual December session, because "there are not enough votes to move that idea forward."

Trump, of course, is angry that he didn't get his way.

"Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats," Donald wrote on Truth Social. "The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it."

"Because of these two politically correct type “gentlemen,” and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!" he continued. "California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that. It’s weak “Republicans” that cause our Country such problems — It’s why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America."

"Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes," he added. "Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing! Any Republican who votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED. Indiana is a State with strong, smart, and patriotic people. They want us to see our Country WIN, and want to, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW! If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP."

But, as with most things, Trump is wrong about Braun.

“I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, D.C., are not diluted by the Democrats’ gerrymandering,” Braun said in a statement Friday. “Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues.”

NBC News reports, "The White House has repeatedly pushed Indiana, where Republicans control seven of nine congressional seats, to join the national mid-decade redistricting push to shore up the party's narrow House majority in next year's midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance visited the state twice to press lawmakers, while Trump called legislators recently."

Trump, Braun, and Vance wanted to dilute Democratic voters in two districts by placing them in Republican-held areas. All of this redistricting chaos is a self-inflicted injury by the president. This all started in Texas, where Republicans sought to pick up five more seats after pressure from Trump. It's now snowballing across the country, with Democrats fighting back. Trump is doing this ahead of next year's midterms so he won't have to endure the inevitable shellacking.