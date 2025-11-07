Hakeem Jeffries Rises To The Challenge On Fox News After Election Victories

Democratic Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on Fox News' Special Edition a day after the massive Democratic party sweep on Tuesday's election. He did a fine job of explaining what the Democratic Party is and what Republicans are failing to do without falling into the usual Fox News traps set by their hosts.

It's obvious Republican talking points went out focusing only on Zohran Mamdani's win after the Democratic Tsunami, conflating him with terrorists and trying to wrap him around the necks of the Democratic party.

Host Bret Baier did his part for their cause and Jeffries did not fall for this ruse and easily swatted it away..

JEFFRIES: That's what Democrats are all about at this moment, House Democrats in particular. We recognize that America deserves better than where things are at right now, that we need to drive down the high cost of living. We need to fix our broken healthcare system, and we also need to clean up corruption across the board, in Congress, at the Supreme Court, and of course, as it relates to this administration. BAIER: You've had Democratic socialists like Mamdani win, though, and there have been supporters, including yourself, who, who endorsed him. But the Democratic Socialists of America, this is what their platform is, abolish mandatory minimums and cash bail, establish universal rent control, greatly reduce U.S. military budget, amnesty for all immigrants, full voting rights to non-citizens, and national popular vote for president. So do you sign on to that new side of your party with those stipulations? JEFFRIES: It's very interesting that you ask that question. Here's what Democrats stand for. We believe in a country with a strong floor and no ceiling. In this great country of ours, when you work hard and play by the rules, there should be no ceiling to the success that you can achieve for yourself, for your family, and for your children. At the same period of time, as Democrats, we do believe in a strong floor, and that includes Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, veterans' benefits and nutritional assistance, things that, unfortunately, my Republican colleagues are cutting right now as we speak with an agenda that's designed just to benefit the wealthiest amongst us, and that's what was done in their One Big Ugly Bill.

I've been very critical of Jeffries' leadership since Trump took office, but lately he's been speaking out more vociferously against Donald Trump and the MAGA cult and it's a welcome sight.

I applaud him going on Fox News and I believe more Democrats should be going there defending their positions and trashing Trump and his unqualified and sycophantic administration every chance they get.

It is highly doubtful many Fox News programs will bring on Democrats because they don't want their viewers to hear an opposing view that counteracts their Trump propaganda.