Howard Lutnick Tells Americans To Wait Till The End Of 2026 To See Job Growth

The Trump administration is trying and failing to alleviate anxiety throughout the entire population because of Donald Trump's yo-yo tariffs and horrible economy.

In a typically bizarre moment, Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow the US will see real progress at the end of next year and Americans should be happy about it.

Promises and projections of 'better things coming' are all that Trump's economic team can offer as people struggle to stay afloat.

LUTNICK: Factories are going to come online, you are going to see job numbers in the second half of next year that are going to blow you away. And these are just the right kind of jobs. We've got to train these people. We've got to get those people in America into the workforce for these great-paying jobs. And I think really America, the golden age, which Donald Trump talks about, he is literally saying we are going to build manufacturing in America and these jobs are going to blow the numbers away.

The manufacturing sector is in the shitter because of Trump's policies. The American public is pinning their living expenses, costs of goods, and healthcare on Lutnick's hopes and dreams until after the 2026 midterm elections.

Lutnick is the most annoying 'shiny happy person' in the Trump administration, and his words won't have the effect he's trying to create.