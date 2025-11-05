Kentucky Official: No, MAGA, You Can't Vote Against Mamdani

More than 30 years ago, the State of Kentucky actually did a fairly smart thing:

“In 1992, Kentuckians voted to amend our state constitution to give themselves, and election officials, a year off from elections once every four years,” Secretary of State Michael Adams told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “In that amendment, local officials elected in 1993 were given a one-year extension to their four-year term, and from 1998 forward they have been elected in midterm elections, along with Congress and the General Assembly, rather than in an odd year."

It saves money. It saves voter burnout. The only thing it failed in doing is preventing confusion amongst the more intellectually-challenged voters.

Even though it's been the law for more than 30 years, Adams has had to hit the media circuit and back it up on social media that not only do Kentuckians not vote this year, they can't vote in elections in other states:

You just know that there are going to be some damn fools screaming about voter fraud because they couldn't vote against a Muslim in another state hundreds of miles away from them. You just know it.