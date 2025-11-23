Maria Bartiromo's Bizarre Thanksgiving Take: We Have A Lot To Be Grateful For

The Queen of MAGA tried to put lipstick on the pig of Trump's economy.
By John AmatoNovember 23, 2025

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo made a bizarre statement when she introduced Kevin Hassett on Sunday Morning Futures by wishing him a happy Thanksgiving, and weirdly saying "we've got a lot to be grateful for."

WTF is she talking about?

Demented Trump and the Republican party are sending the military into US cities, destroying goods and services, the private US healthcare industry, worsening people's ability to buy food, undercutting and disrupting SNAP, and destroying Medicaid before the New Year.

BARTIROMO: Director Kevin Hassett, great to see you.

Thank you for being here this morning.

And to you, happy Thanksgiving, and we've got a lot to be grateful for.

I guess we can be grateful Trump didn't drop a nuke on Venezuela, so that's something...

The .01 per centers are happy for sure.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon