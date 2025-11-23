Maria Bartiromo's Bizarre Thanksgiving Take: We Have A Lot To Be Grateful For

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo made a bizarre statement when she introduced Kevin Hassett on Sunday Morning Futures by wishing him a happy Thanksgiving, and weirdly saying "we've got a lot to be grateful for."

WTF is she talking about?

Demented Trump and the Republican party are sending the military into US cities, destroying goods and services, the private US healthcare industry, worsening people's ability to buy food, undercutting and disrupting SNAP, and destroying Medicaid before the New Year.

BARTIROMO: Director Kevin Hassett, great to see you. Thank you for being here this morning. And to you, happy Thanksgiving, and we've got a lot to be grateful for.

I guess we can be grateful Trump didn't drop a nuke on Venezuela, so that's something...

The .01 per centers are happy for sure.

Open thread.