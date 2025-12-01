Pete Hegseth Confessed To A War Crime — America Shrugs

I exited the suburban, Cincy movie theater last night to a light breeze..pondering the all-consuming portrayal of The Nuremberg Trials I’d seen in “Nuremberg” (note: Russell Crowe's spellbinding as Hermann Göring).

A reminder of when the world dragged itself out of the rubble, looked at mass murder and destruction on an industrial scale, and said: Never again. Not “never again..unless a Fox-bro turned bantam-weight SecDef named Hegseth, feels like war crimes.” So we dragged them into court. Made them answer for what their crimes—in public. With evidence. Rules. Humanity. It wasn’t just never again.

It was never again, b/c and you’ll be judged.

Pres. Truman, SCOTUS Justice Jackson, and Gen. of the Army Eisenhower had men in custody who'd exterminated 12 million civilians in camps, tens of millions more in war. They wanted a more civilized world, so they tried the monsters in court. Hegseth saw smugglers* (*we’ve seen no evidence) and bombed them. When he had the success with that he's had with Signal, he returned to ensure their slaughter.

Watch the video on our own former military advising those in uniform of that the Nuremberg Defense is none at all, and please finish reading this crucial Substack, if we're ever to aspire again to what we once were.