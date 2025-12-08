Nuremberg: Must See Movie For Every American

'Nuremberg' is an outstanding movie starring Russell Crowe, Patrick Shannon, and Rami Malek. It will be streaming soon, and I'm urging every American to watch this film. The lessons learned about defeating the Nazis and the peaceful world order are being dismantled daily. Many living in our country don't understand the horrors of the Nazi death camps, much less about the Nuremberg war crimes trials.

History Repeats Itself

The Nuremberg trials after World War II were the first in history to hold the architects and leaders of the Holocaust accountable for crimes against humanity. The crimes committed by the Nazis were so inhumane that merely shooting the Nazi leaders was not enough of a punishment. There had to be a trial to show the world the evil that Hitler and his thugs did to millions of innocents.

America in 2025 seems more like 1930s Germany every day. ICE attacks sitting members of Congress--and it hardly makes the news.

This is Hitler’s Germany. Oops, I mean, trump’s America. https://t.co/ieUPe9s4YQ — Judi Cunningham 🇺🇸🇺🇦📚🕉️✡️ 🌊🌊🌊 (@CarrieC75701474) December 5, 2025

America wants ICE gone. The arrogance and cruelty of this regime is unmatched since the days of Hitler, and those who participate and are silent will pay the price just like the Nazi's at Nuremberg did. — Jane Spade 💙 (@JaneJanesp123) December 6, 2025

RogerEbert.com made a an excellent point in their review:

"Telling a story set in the past can be a great way to talk about the present. 'Nuremberg' shows how. Director screenwriter James Vanderbilt‘s historical drama should be impossible to watch without thinking about the genocides, wars, and state repressions happening all over the world, and whether those responsible will ever be held accountable."

"At one point, a character tells us that it 'happened here' because 'the people made it happen, because they didn’t stand up until it was too late.'" Sound familiar?

Open thread below...