Scott Jennings Mocked By CNN Panel After Declaring A Bad Night For Democrats

Loathsome CNN Trump supporter Scott Jennings tried to throw cold water on the Democratic tsunami Tuesday evening by whining it was actually a bad night for Democrats, causing the CNN panel to laugh in his face.

I was flipping through Newsmax, to NBC Now to MSNBC to News Nation, to CNN as election results were being revealed and this was a highlight for the usual loquacious Jennings. It's apparent the GOP email went out to have all their media minions decry Mamdani as a terrorist and the new leader of the Democratic party.

It was an epic fail.

Jennings did try to spin all the other blowout losses as a nothing burger, but that fell flat when he tried to mock Chuck Schumer to take the limelight away from the tragic Republican losses.

AXELROD: But at the end of the day, when you have the conditions that we have in this country and you're the incumbent president and you run everything and you make a point of running everything, then you're going to get blamed for stuff.



And tonight, the voters did blame him. COOPER: Scott, do you think the White House should be listening? JENNINGS: I mean, look, these are blue states, and Democrats were supposed to win. So I wouldn't overread it. Virginia, in particular, has never been a great bellwether. I don't think a lot of folks had a lot of confidence in the Virginia campaign that was run on the Republican side. And New Jersey is New Jersey, so I would hesitate to over read it. I don't think the concerns you raised are illegitimate political strategy concerns. You know, I think I just want to offer condolences to Chuck Schumer, honestly. What I'm reading here in New York City is that AOC is going to be the next senator from New York after she gets done whooping his rear end in the 2028 Democratic primary. And for his Senate races in 2026, I see the energy in the Democratic Party tonight behind a socialist, and I see the energy in Virginia Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children. If you think you're getting rid of Graham Platner in Maine now, think again. This is a terrible night for national Democratic image, given what is happening inside their party. Mamdani is an avowed socialist. It's not what people say that he is. It's what he says that he is. He's now the leader of their party. That's their energy, and Chuck Schumer's not a leader. COOPER: He's the leader of the Democratic Party?

David Axelrod's response said it all.

"He's a life raft for Republicans who have to go on TV and get their asses kicked today," Axelrod said.

Oh, no.

"You own this. You own this now," Jennings whined.

No, Donald Trump owns this trouncing, Scott.

Jennings usually lies were rebutted easily because Tuesday was a referendum on Trump's first year in office.