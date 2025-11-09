Trump Hosts Another Extravagant Party For The Bourgeoisie As Americans Starve

President Marie Antoinette once again hosted an extravagant, tone-deaf event at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort. At the same time, Americans wait in hours-long food bank lines, while SNAP benefits are being withheld at his command.

Trump's handlers are ignoring the optics of the bourgeoisie stuffing truffle dauphinoise, pan-seared scallops, and other unaffordable menu items for everyday Americans in their mouths while people starve. Tens of thousands of federal employees are going without pay amid the longest government shutdown in history. The previous record for the most extended shutdown occurred during Trump's first term.

Via The Independent:

Images of the president were shared by guests on social media Friday at the lavish event which featured a three-course menu of beef filet, truffle dauphinoise, pan-seared scallops and a trio of desserts including “Trump chocolate cake.” Trump was seen dining at a table surrounded by MAGA supporters, and posing with his thumbs up next to women in ballgowns. The event also featured ice sculptures and an opera performance. ... The Mar-a-Lago bash was the second Friday in a row that the president has spent celebrating at his private Palm Beach club surrounded by MAGA supporters.

I'm unsure of how these people live with themselves:

Seafood spread and ice sculpture at Mar-a-Lago as Trump continues to starve poor children pic.twitter.com/07wYdGW1os — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 8, 2025

This AI video, created in August, is on point:

🇺🇸🍾 MAGA BALLROOM 2028 - You are invited to the grand opening of the Beautiful Ballroom. A new chapter. An AI experiment #maga #democracy pic.twitter.com/ShN1XoQ9C6 — Ari K (@arikuschnir) August 6, 2025

Trump’s presidential limo parked outside his Palm Beach golf club today.



Trump is the first president to golf during a government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/8HSAATgJR2 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025

Meanwhile, reality for the rest of America:

REMINDER: Trump did this https://t.co/CbkZQT44tV — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 8, 2025

Insurance premiums are about to skyrocket to unaffordable costs. This administration is obscene, uncaring, and the president is unfit to live in the People's House.