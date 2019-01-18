Melania Took Military Plane To Mar-A-Lago For 'Holiday Weekend' During Shutdown

Yep, on the very day Donald Trump suggested that the Speaker of the House should fly commercial to Afghanistan, the First Lady took taxpayer money during a shutdown to fly to her resort. On CNN, Erin Burnett was livid, reading Trump's letter to Pelosi:

The next words to highlight from the letter are public relations event. The president writing "I'm sure you would agree postponing this public relations event was totally appropriate." It was just three weeks ago the President of the United States went to a war zone, Iraq, during a shutdown to visit troops. The goal to obtain intelligence from the front lines. Did the president consider that to be a public relations event? I don't think so. And then this line. Obviously, if you'd like to make your journey by flying commercial that would certainly be your prerogative. That is absurd to say the speaker should travel that way, but if this president believes Pelosi should travel commercial to Afghanistan, then why is his wife flying on a government plane tonight to Mar-a-Lago? I'm not making this up. Melania Trump just flew on the plane you see there to Palm Beach. You see the tail. It's not commercial. We're in the middle of a shutdown. She's not going to a war zone. She's going to Mar-a-Lago.

And this entire later is also a breach of national security. The president's trip to Iraq was top secret. That's the way it goes. We keep these things secret so that the life of the president or the first and second in line to the presidency is not threatened. The president revealing Pelosi's plan is simply not protocol and not appropriate. Even if he is canceling her trip it should not be public information.