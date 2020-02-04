Politics
'Shocking Disrespect' As Trump Acts Up During The National Anthem

Video of Trump behaving erratically while the Star Spangled Banner were played at his Super Bowl party have surfaced.
By Ed Scarce
While Melania stood at attention, her hand over her heart, Trump was seen 'conducting', waving his hands around in the air, and twirling.

Source: Miami Herald

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said all Americans should “stand proudly” during the national anthem, and publicly chastises those who don’t as disrespectful of the troops and the flag.

But during the national anthem at his own Super Bowl watch party Sunday night, a brief video posted to Instagram shows Trump greeting guests, adjusting his chair, and straightening his suit jacket as other attendees — including first lady Melania Trump and their teenage son — stand with their hands over their hearts. As “The Star Spangled Banner” crescendoes, Trump raises both of his hands in the air, and twirls them around as if conducting the music.

The video was included in an Instagram story by a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who frequents Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties and events.

Twitter was not amused.

