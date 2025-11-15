At Trump's Urging, SCOTUS Will Rule On Late-Arriving Ballots

Mississippi is among 18 states and the District of Columbia that accept mailed ballots received after Election Day if the ballots are postmarked on or before that date.
By Susie MadrakNovember 15, 2025

SCOTUS just agreed to decide whether states can continue to count late-arriving mail ballots, which of course have been a target of our paranoid president. Via The Mississippi Press:

The justices took up an appeal from Mississippi after a panel of three judges nominated by the Republican president on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the state law allowing ballots that arrive shortly after Election Day to be counted violated federal law.

The list includes swing states such as Nevada and states such as Colorado, Oregon and Utah that rely heavily on mail voting.

The list includes swing states such as Nevada and states such as Colorado, Oregon and Utah that rely heavily on mail voting.

An additional 14 states allow the counting of late-arriving ballots from some eligible voters, including overseas U.S. service members and their families, according to a filing from Democratic-led states that urged the justices to reverse the appellate ruling.

The case will be argued in the late winter or early spring. A final ruling almost certainly will come by late June, early enough to govern the counting of ballots in the 2026 midterm congressional elections.

Discussion

