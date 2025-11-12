HaHaHa! Tucker Carlson Believes Chemtrails Are Real

Tucker Carlson is getting pilloried over his latest defense of a conspiracy theory when he announced on his podcast that chemtrails are real because Trump's federal government has admitted it.

After degenerating right before our eyes on Fox News over his hatred of the trans community, and lifting up Nazis like Nick Fuentes, Tucker has now turned into a Nazi loving chemtrails supporter.

Who would spend six months trying to figure out what those gosh, darn trails in the sky are?

This is his intro to the interview:

CARLSON: It's always the obvious questions that are so vigorously discouraged. And one of the questions that's been the most discouraged over the past 30 years are what are those lines in the sky that you see trailing jets? What is that? Some people call them chem trails. Claim that somehow the US government is spraying poison on the population.

Those people are clearly crazy. Wikipedia calls them crazy. Every news outlet calls them crazy. But the trails are still there. And it's clearly not water vapor because that doesn't make sense at all. So what are they? We've spent the last six months trying to find someone credible who could explain that to us. A serious, sane person with an engineering background who could tell us what are we looking at? Because we're looking at something. And I don't care what names you call me. I still want to know what it is. And we think we have found that person.

Google tells me that, “Chemtrails” is a conspiracy theory term for the visible condensation trails left by aircraft. The reliable explanation is straightforward. Airplanes at high altitude release water vapor that freezes into ice crystals. Those trails are called contrails. Their shape and persistence depend on humidity, temperature, and wind."

But wait, It can't be that simple. The government must be doing illegal testing, poisonings, and genetic engineering against the human race!

But mostly against conservatives.

Does he have the same worm in his brain as RFK Jr?